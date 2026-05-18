Rep. Peter Conlon on why he won't seek reelection

The chair of the education committee in Vermont's House of Representatives will not seek reelection this fall. Rep. Peter Conlon (D-Cornwall) has served in the state legislature for a decade. He's focused his efforts in the last few years on education reform and the ongoing school redistricting debate.

He joins us to talk about his decision to step down and what he's learned from his time in the legislature.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 18, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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