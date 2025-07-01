Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Why Erica Heilman asks "What Class Are You?"

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Erica HeilmanBurgess Brown
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:34 PM EDT

Of all the touchy topics there are to talk about, class might be the thorniest of all. Today on Vermont Edition: Vermont Public's Erica Heilman tells us about her ongoing series examining economic differences in Vermont. New stories in her series What Class Are You drop this week.

Then: we bring you a recent episode of the podcast Brave Little State. Producer Burgess Brown explores what it’s like to get around Vermont and maintain a social life when you can no longer drive.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
Burgess Brown
Burgess Brown is part of Vermont Public’s Engagement Journalism team. He is the producer for Brave Little State, the station's people-powered journalism project.
