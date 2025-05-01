Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Two local orchestras celebrate music and fight mental health stigma

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will close out its season on May 10th with a collaborative performance with Me2, the world's only classical music organization created for people with mental illnesses and those who support them.

The VSO's music director Andrew Crust and Me2's co-founder and executive director Caroline Whiddon discuss the special performance and the ways in which they rely on music and the camaraderie of an orchestra in their own lives. And Burlington-based music therapist Pat Lambdin of Universal Sound Music Therapy tells us about supporting his patients by listening to and playing music in a non-competitive, non-judgemental space.

Note: The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is a Vermont Public business sponsor.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak