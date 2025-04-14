Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

High-need Vermont schools face an uncertain financial future

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 14, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
The entrance to North Country Union High School in Newport, pictured on Aug. 22, 2024.
Chris Young
/
Courtesy
The entrance to North Country Union High School in Newport, pictured on Aug. 22, 2024.

On both the state and federal level, there’s a lot of uncertainty around school funding in Vermont. Recently the Trump administration tried to enforce a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion practices in schools by threatening to take away Title 1 funding. Vermont’s Agency of Education asked schools to individually certify their compliance, then walked back that directive. And now the Trump administration has pushed its compliance deadline back two weeks.

In Vermont, state representatives passed a sweeping education reform package last week. The bill generally lines up with proposals from Gov. Scott, including school district consolidation and switching to a foundation funding formula. But many details are still up in the air, including who will be in charge of redistricting efforts and how fast that process will happen.

Two Vermont superintendents join Vermont Edition to share their perspectives on this news: Brooke Olsen-Farrell of the Slate Valley Unified School District, which oversees five schools, and Elaine Collins of North Country Supervisory Union, consisting of 12 schools and 16 school boards in the Northeast Kingdom.

This episode also included a conversation with Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas about federal voting legislation.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion