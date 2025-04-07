Vermont needs more tradespeople. Is Gen Z the solution?

Programs for careers like welding, construction, and automotive tech are in hot demand. The Central Vermont Career Center, a career technical school in Barre, has more applicants than they have space to admit. A recent report by Vermont Public found that enrollment is up statewide at most of Vermont’s 17 career and technical education centers. It’s a national trend, and it’s earned Gen Z the nickname “The Toolbelt Generation.”

We talk with CVCC's director Jody Emerson and Nick Cantrick, a construction technology instructor at the Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury, about their students' career opportunities.

We also discuss current labor needs in Vermont with Richard Wobby, Executive Vice President at the Associated General Contractors of Vermont, and Kendal Smith, Deputy Commissioner at the Vermont Department of Labor.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

