The complex backstory to the fatal shooting of a US Border Patrol agent

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:35 PM EST

In January, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and killed in Coventry during a routine traffic stop. Two others were shot, and two people died. In the weeks since, it has emerged that those involved were followers of a fringe ideology known as Zizianism, which has been linked to multiple killings across several states. VTDigger’s Peter D’Auria and his colleagues have been covering the shooting, its aftermath, and the broader connections that have emerged.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

