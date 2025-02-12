Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's elected officials on Trump's first month

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:22 PM EST

It's been nearly a month since President Trump has taken office, and he's moved quickly in implementing some big changes in the Federal Government. On today's show, we hear from Vermont elected officials about their reaction to the Trump administration's early days, and what they're doing in response. First, we'll hear from Senator Bernie Sanders. Then, a conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark and Solicitor General Jonathan Rose, who have been a part of many efforts to stall some of Trump's biggest initiatives.

Plus: a Northfield author, Nathaniel Ian Miller recently published his second novel. It tells the story of a young man returning to his family farm.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Donald TrumpBernie SandersAttorney GeneralBooks
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens