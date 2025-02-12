Vermont's elected officials on Trump's first month

It's been nearly a month since President Trump has taken office, and he's moved quickly in implementing some big changes in the Federal Government. On today's show, we hear from Vermont elected officials about their reaction to the Trump administration's early days, and what they're doing in response. First, we'll hear from Senator Bernie Sanders. Then, a conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark and Solicitor General Jonathan Rose, who have been a part of many efforts to stall some of Trump's biggest initiatives.

Plus: a Northfield author, Nathaniel Ian Miller recently published his second novel. It tells the story of a young man returning to his family farm.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

