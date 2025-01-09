Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

In Good Health: Health at every size

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:11 PM EST

Diet culture can be intense this time of year. Instead of a new year, new you, maybe it’s time for the same you and a new outlook. Today, we explore health from a weight-neutral perspective. It's the second installment in a health-focused series we’re running each Thursday throughout January called "In Good Health."

Joining us to discuss the principles of Health At Every Size are Dr. Jen Williamson, a naturopathic doctor and the owner of Avalon Natural Medicine in St. Albans, and Britt Richardson, a Montpelier-based nutritionist and the owner of A Full Bite Nutrition. She also organizes hikes and other outdoor activities through the Body Liberation Hiking Club. Plus, Amy Sercel, a registered dietitian in student health at the University of Vermont in Burlington, shares how she works with students through intuitive eating.

Broadcast live on Thursday, January 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
