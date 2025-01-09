In Good Health: Health at every size

Diet culture can be intense this time of year. Instead of a new year, new you, maybe it’s time for the same you and a new outlook. Today, we explore health from a weight-neutral perspective. It's the second installment in a health-focused series we’re running each Thursday throughout January called "In Good Health."

Joining us to discuss the principles of Health At Every Size are Dr. Jen Williamson, a naturopathic doctor and the owner of Avalon Natural Medicine in St. Albans, and Britt Richardson, a Montpelier-based nutritionist and the owner of A Full Bite Nutrition. She also organizes hikes and other outdoor activities through the Body Liberation Hiking Club. Plus, Amy Sercel, a registered dietitian in student health at the University of Vermont in Burlington, shares how she works with students through intuitive eating.

Broadcast live on Thursday, January 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.