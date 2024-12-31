Some of our favorite interviews from 2024

Over the past year, hundreds of people in our region joined Vermont Edition as guests. We parsed out complex topics like education spending and the opioid epidemic with elected officials and journalists. We chatted about everything from deer hunting, to houseplant care, to the weather. And we shared your calls and emails as we celebrated collective joys like the eclipse, and collective heartbreaks like the summer flooding.

For our last Vermont Edition of the year, we share some of our favorite interviews and moments of 2024: drag queen and Center for Cartoon Studies graduate Sasha Velour, former Gov. Madeleine Kunin, the small team of southern Vermonters who successfully lobbied for a state mushroom, and locals who witnessed the April 8th total solar eclipse.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.