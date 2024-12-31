Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Some of our favorite interviews from 2024

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:13 PM EST

Over the past year, hundreds of people in our region joined Vermont Edition as guests. We parsed out complex topics like education spending and the opioid epidemic with elected officials and journalists. We chatted about everything from deer hunting, to houseplant care, to the weather. And we shared your calls and emails as we celebrated collective joys like the eclipse, and collective heartbreaks like the summer flooding.

For our last Vermont Edition of the year, we share some of our favorite interviews and moments of 2024: drag queen and Center for Cartoon Studies graduate Sasha Velour, former Gov. Madeleine Kunin, the small team of southern Vermonters who successfully lobbied for a state mushroom, and locals who witnessed the April 8th total solar eclipse.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
