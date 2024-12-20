Our 2024 music show: What's your song of the year?

The year is coming to a close, but the party is just getting started. In a special two hour Vermont Edition broadcast, we shared the songs that were the soundtrack to our 2024, with submissions from Vermont Public colleagues and you, our listeners.

We can't share the recording of today's show (music rights and all), but here's a playlist to keep the good vibes going all the way into the new year:

Broadcast live on Friday, December 20, 2024.

