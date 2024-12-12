Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Remembering those we lost in 2024

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:21 PM EST

Over the course of the year, many of us had to say goodbye to close friends or family members. Others lost people they didn’t know well personally, but who nevertheless had a deep impact on them. Today's remembrance show is a chance to honor those who passed away in 2024.

University of Vermont professor Chris Danforth shared thoughts on his colleague and friend, Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne, a beloved member of the UVM and outdoors communities. Retired state senator Jane Kitchel reflected on two titans of the Vermont Statehouse, Dick Mazza and Dick Sears, both of whom served their communities for decades. Lisa Gannon, a medical assistant with Timber Lane Pediatrics in Burlington, told us about the ways in which Dr. Michelle Perron connected with her patients. Rosanne Greco, president of the board for the South Burlington Land Trust, spoke about SBLT founder Sarah Dopp and her impact on the local community.

We also heard reflections on Reuben Jackson, Bill Mares, Joe Moore, Lydia Clemmons, and many listener submissions.

Broadcast live on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionObituaries
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion