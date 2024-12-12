Remembering those we lost in 2024

Over the course of the year, many of us had to say goodbye to close friends or family members. Others lost people they didn’t know well personally, but who nevertheless had a deep impact on them. Today's remembrance show is a chance to honor those who passed away in 2024.

University of Vermont professor Chris Danforth shared thoughts on his colleague and friend, Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne, a beloved member of the UVM and outdoors communities. Retired state senator Jane Kitchel reflected on two titans of the Vermont Statehouse, Dick Mazza and Dick Sears, both of whom served their communities for decades. Lisa Gannon, a medical assistant with Timber Lane Pediatrics in Burlington, told us about the ways in which Dr. Michelle Perron connected with her patients. Rosanne Greco, president of the board for the South Burlington Land Trust, spoke about SBLT founder Sarah Dopp and her impact on the local community.

We also heard reflections on Reuben Jackson, Bill Mares, Joe Moore, Lydia Clemmons, and many listener submissions.

Broadcast live on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

