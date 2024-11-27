Bridging divides across the political spectrum

When you sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, are you going to be at a table with anyone with really different political views? Instead of fighting or remaining distant, could this be the year to try and find some common ground?

Today, we share a recording of a recent live event at Vermont Public’s studios in conjunction with StoryCorp. It’s with Vermonters who participated in our One Small Step program. Each person was matched with a stranger with different views and life experiences. They have a facilitated conversation, and learn how to bridge their divides. They are Chris Sims of Jericho, Judy Scott of St. George, Ramona Akpo-Sani of Orwell, and Beth Howard of Williston. And from Braver Angels, we have Lincoln Earle-Centers of Montpelier and Katherine Cadwell of Fayston.

We were also joined by two folks from Braver Angels, an organization with a similar mission of connecting people across political divides, Lincoln Earle-Centers of Montpelier and Katherine Cadwell of Fayston.

If you are a part of an organization who would like to take part in One Small Step training, visit https://www.vermontpublic.org/2024-11-26/request-a-training-session-one-small-step-on-the-road

This event was taped on November 17th and broadcast live on November 27, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.