Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Bridging divides across the political spectrum

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Karen AndersonJon Ehrens
Published November 27, 2024 at 12:54 PM EST

When you sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, are you going to be at a table with anyone with really different political views? Instead of fighting or remaining distant, could this be the year to try and find some common ground?

Today, we share a recording of a recent live event at Vermont Public’s studios in conjunction with StoryCorp. It’s with Vermonters who participated in our One Small Step program. Each person was matched with a stranger with different views and life experiences. They have a facilitated conversation, and learn how to bridge their divides. They are Chris Sims of Jericho, Judy Scott of St. George, Ramona Akpo-Sani of Orwell, and Beth Howard of Williston. And from Braver Angels, we have Lincoln Earle-Centers of Montpelier and Katherine Cadwell of Fayston.

We were also joined by two folks from Braver Angels, an organization with a similar mission of connecting people across political divides, Lincoln Earle-Centers of Montpelier and Katherine Cadwell of Fayston.

If you are a part of an organization who would like to take part in One Small Step training, visit https://www.vermontpublic.org/2024-11-26/request-a-training-session-one-small-step-on-the-road

This event was taped on November 17th and broadcast live on November 27, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

