Goodbye to Merrill's Roxy Cinema, and the theatergoing experience

Chittenden County was once home to 28 movie theaters. Many small towns had their own community movie theater that acted as a hub for people to come together and enjoy the latest flick. Today, there are fewer than two dozen movie theaters left in the entire state. With the closing of Merrill's Roxy Cinema, it could be argued that we are witnessing the end of the movie theater era and all of the life experiences that accompany seeing movies with friends and neighbors.

To talk about all of this, we're joined by Vermont Public producer Eric Ford and UVM film professor Sarah Nilsen. We'll also hear from Vermont International Film Festival Executive Director Steve MacQueen, and a married couple on a mission to see a movie in every theater in Vermont.

Then, Vermont Edition producer Andrea Laurion takes us to Middlebury, where one man is determined to play the national anthem of every nationality represented at the college on the bells that ring out each day over the campus.