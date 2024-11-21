Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Goodbye to Merrill's Roxy Cinema, and the theatergoing experience

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published November 21, 2024 at 2:13 PM EST

Chittenden County was once home to 28 movie theaters. Many small towns had their own community movie theater that acted as a hub for people to come together and enjoy the latest flick. Today, there are fewer than two dozen movie theaters left in the entire state. With the closing of Merrill's Roxy Cinema, it could be argued that we are witnessing the end of the movie theater era and all of the life experiences that accompany seeing movies with friends and neighbors.

To talk about all of this, we're joined by Vermont Public producer Eric Ford and UVM film professor Sarah Nilsen. We'll also hear from Vermont International Film Festival Executive Director Steve MacQueen, and a married couple on a mission to see a movie in every theater in Vermont.

Then, Vermont Edition producer Andrea Laurion takes us to Middlebury, where one man is determined to play the national anthem of every nationality represented at the college on the bells that ring out each day over the campus.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
See stories by Jon Ehrens