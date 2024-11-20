How Trump's immigration policies could impact Vermont

President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to deport millions of undocumented migrants living in the United States. Today we look at how his plans at a federal level could affect Vermont's immigration enforcement. Vermont Public reporter Peter Hirschfeld says approximately 1,500 immigrants living and working on Vermont’s dairy farms. He joins us to talk about his reporting, and what he's heard from farm workers and activists in our region. We'll also hear from executive director of the Vermont Asylum Assistance Project and immigration attorney Jill Martin Diaz, about they're experience with calls they're receiving from people with legal status. They also share resources and information that you find here.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

