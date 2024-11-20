Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

How Trump's immigration policies could impact Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:30 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to deport millions of undocumented migrants living in the United States. Today we look at how his plans at a federal level could affect Vermont's immigration enforcement. Vermont Public reporter Peter Hirschfeld says approximately 1,500 immigrants living and working on Vermont’s dairy farms. He joins us to talk about his reporting, and what he's heard from farm workers and activists in our region. We'll also hear from executive director of the Vermont Asylum Assistance Project and immigration attorney Jill Martin Diaz, about they're experience with calls they're receiving from people with legal status. They also share resources and information that you find here.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Immigration
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
