Joel Najman, the human music encyclopedia

For 40 years, Joel Najman has been delighting listeners with his one-hour music show "My Place," that not only gets people singing and dancing wherever they hear it, but also delves into the stories and origins of the artists and teams who create the songs.

Najman’s musical knowledge is encyclopedic, but his warm and welcoming personality is as much a signature of My Place as the tunes that populate the program. Today, we'll hear some of the remarkable tales that come from a lifetime spent being passionate and curious about all kinds of music.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

