Vermont Edition

Joel Najman, the human music encyclopedia

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Jon Ehrens
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST

For 40 years, Joel Najman has been delighting listeners with his one-hour music show "My Place," that not only gets people singing and dancing wherever they hear it, but also delves into the stories and origins of the artists and teams who create the songs.

Najman’s musical knowledge is encyclopedic, but his warm and welcoming personality is as much a signature of My Place as the tunes that populate the program. Today, we'll hear some of the remarkable tales that come from a lifetime spent being passionate and curious about all kinds of music.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Jon Ehrens
