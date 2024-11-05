A look at Election Day 2024 across our region

Months of campaigning and planning have lead to today— Election Day. Polls across Vermont are open until 7 p.m., and Vermonters can still register and vote at their local polling place.

Vermont Public digital producer Zoe McDonald spent the past few months reporting about voting access in Vermont and talks about ways the state could still improve. Reporters Nina Keck and Erica Heilman give some insights from their corners of the state. Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy, hosts of the NHPR podcast Civics 101, share a look at the races in New Hampshire and other New England races.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

