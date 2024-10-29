Gilfeather Turnip Festival celebrates Vermont's state vegetable

Vermont has a state bird, a state flower, and, as of 2016, a state vegetable— the Gilfeather turnip. The mighty root vegetable originated in Wardsboro and the town just celebrated it's annual Gilfeather Turnip Festival. Wardsboro resident, Gilfeather turnip enthusiast and festival volunteer Anita Rafael shared insights on the festival and ways to eat these root vegetables.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

