Exploring 'stereo-anti-types' with Homegoings

Stereotypes are an unfortunate reality in American social life. They can challenge our ability to get to know one another and make life difficult for those who are subject to prejudice.

A recent series from the Vermont Public podcast Homegoings explores four stereotypes that get applied to Black men. Homegoings executive producer and host Myra Flynn tells us what she learned, and discussed the episodes with two of the guests from the series, stand up comic and veteran Marlon Fisher and Tino Rutanhira, president of the Vermont Professionals of Color.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

