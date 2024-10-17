Film festival presents more than 40 films from around the world
The Vermont International Film Festival kicks off on Friday, Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 28. Festival organizers will screen forty-four feature films and a number of shorts in Burlington. Steve MacQueen, the festival’s executive director, shares a preview of noteworthy films, including "Eno," "Separated," and "Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat."
Broadcast live on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
