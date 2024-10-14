Debunking the Clean Heat Standard Myths

With the Clean Heat Standard, Vermont lawmakers aim to cut emissions by encouraging Vermonters and local fuel companies to adopt cleaner heating sources. Opponents, including Gov. Phil Scott, argue the standard would be too costly for residents. A new report from state utility regulators raises concerns about whether Vermont, as a small state, should implement the policy.

Reporter Carrie Klein from Canary Media, a nonprofit news outlet focused on clean energy, examines the draft rules released by the Public Utility Commission. Commissioner June Tierney from the Department of Public Service joins the conversation to discuss the report. She represents the public interest in utility cases before the Public Utility Commission and in federal and state courts.

At the end of the month, the commission will hold a public hearing on the draft. It will be held on Wednesday, October 30th, starting at 6:30 pm. You can find that information here.

Broadcast live on Monday, October 14, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

