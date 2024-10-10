Fall Migration: Birds making their way south as cold temps creep in

As leaf peepers head to the hills to see Vermont’s famous foliage, birds are making their way to warmer climates. It gives birdwatchers a unique opportunity to seek them out and maybe complete their checklist of birds they'd like to see.

Bridget Butler is a naturalist and birder, and she's known around Vermont as the Bird Diva. She is also the executive director of the environmental nonprofit Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. Butler shares with us the rare birds you can spot and those staying behind in the winter.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

