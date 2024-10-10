Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Fall Migration: Birds making their way south as cold temps creep in

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:35 PM EDT

As leaf peepers head to the hills to see Vermont’s famous foliage, birds are making their way to warmer climates. It gives birdwatchers a unique opportunity to seek them out and maybe complete their checklist of birds they'd like to see.

Bridget Butler is a naturalist and birder, and she's known around Vermont as the Bird Diva. She is also the executive director of the environmental nonprofit Friends of Northern Lake Champlain. Butler shares with us the rare birds you can spot and those staying behind in the winter.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionBirdBridget Butler
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro