What to watch for this election season in Vermont

The 2024 general election is just one month away. To get voters prepared and informed before casting a ballot, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas explains her office's first-of-its-kind voter guide. It includes candidate profiles, voting instructions and information about each election position Vermonters will be asked to vote on.

This election season, several Vermont legislative seats are open for the first time in decades. The outcome of these races could have significant implications for Vermont’s legislature. We discuss with Calvin Cutler, political reporter with WCAX.

Plus: Vermont Public's senior political reporter Bob Kinzel shares the significance of Montpelier's recently reopened post office.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.