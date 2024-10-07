October 7th and the year that followed

The war in Gaza has reached a grim milestone. It's been one year since the shocking and deadly Hamas-led attack in Israel, and one year of bombardments in Gaza that targeted everything from military strongholds to hospitals full of civilians.

On this episode of Vermont Edition we open our phone lines to hear audience reflections on the past year. We speak with Tarek El-Ariss, the James Wright Professor and Chair of Middle Eastern Studies at Dartmouth College. His memoir of growing up during the Lebanese Civil War, “Water on Fire: A Memoir of War," came out earlier this year. University of Vermont associate professor, Peter Henne, discusses his research and teaching, which focuses on the Middle East and global religious politics.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

