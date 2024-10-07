Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

October 7th and the year that followed

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:05 PM EDT

The war in Gaza has reached a grim milestone. It's been one year since the shocking and deadly Hamas-led attack in Israel, and one year of bombardments in Gaza that targeted everything from military strongholds to hospitals full of civilians.

On this episode of Vermont Edition we open our phone lines to hear audience reflections on the past year. We speak with Tarek El-Ariss, the James Wright Professor and Chair of Middle Eastern Studies at Dartmouth College. His memoir of growing up during the Lebanese Civil War, “Water on Fire: A Memoir of War," came out earlier this year. University of Vermont associate professor, Peter Henne, discusses his research and teaching, which focuses on the Middle East and global religious politics.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
