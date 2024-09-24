School Stories: Vermont's Interim Education Secretary Zoie Saunders

Today is the fourth and final installment of our weekly September series, School Stories. Every Tuesday, we've been exploring a different issues impacting education across Vermont.

This hour, we're joined by Vermont’s interim Secretary of Education, Zoie Saunders. She was appointed to the position by Governor Phil Scott in April. Before moving to Vermont, she was an administrator for a school district in Florida, and a strategist for a charter school management company.

We fielded questions from listeners about their biggest concerns about educating Vermont's kids.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.