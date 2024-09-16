Keeping farm runoff out of Lake Champlain

Vermont’s state government is falling short in its regulation of water quality on farms according the the federal government. The EPA found that state regulators aren’t enforcing the Clean Water Act because they’re not communicating clearly with farmers. Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter Abagael Giles has been following the situation and fills us in on the details.

We're joined by David Cash, a regional administrator for the EPA, who oversees the northeast region, Julie Moore, secretary of Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources, and Jon Groveman with the Vermont Natural Resources Council where he serves as the policy and water program director.

Broadcast live on Monday, September 16, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

