Live from the Tunbridge World's Fair
Racing pigs, cattle pulls and the storied Larkin dancers — the Tunbridge World's Fair is one of Vermont's most beloved and longest-standing annual traditions.
The fair dates back to 1867. Each year tens of thousands of people come to central Vermont for its four-day run. Vermont Edition visited for a live broadcast.
Here are some of the people Vermont Edition met at the fairgrounds, and their favorite fair food:
Gordon Barnaby, fair president
Favorite fair food: "French fries is my killer."
Nancy Howe, Heritage Hall superintendent
Favorite fair food: ice cream from the 4-H ice cream booth
Jennifer Thygesen, cattle superintendent
Favorite fair food: maple cream-covered donuts from the Sugar House
Baxter Doty, longtime fairgoer
Favorite fair food: "I like that onion. The blooming onion. I like that pretty well."
Warren Baldwin, longtime fairgoer
Favorite fair food: Italian sausage or pulled pork
Deb Mullen, Friends of Tunbridge Fair president
Favorite fair food: maple creemees from the Orange County sugarmakers
Lori Berger, Friends of Tunbridge Fair board member and Antique Hill volunteer
Favorite fair food: tie between Angelino's sausage and ribs from the English BBQ stand
Lydia Laroque, representing Laroque Farm in Randolph Center
Favorite fair food: Tie between the blooming onion and fried dough
Broadcast live on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
