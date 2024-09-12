Live from the Tunbridge World's Fair

Racing pigs, cattle pulls and the storied Larkin dancers — the Tunbridge World's Fair is one of Vermont's most beloved and longest-standing annual traditions.

The fair dates back to 1867. Each year tens of thousands of people come to central Vermont for its four-day run. Vermont Edition visited for a live broadcast.

Mikaela Lefrak / Vermont Public Warren Baldwin next to a picture of himself as a young man displayed in Heritage Hall.

Here are some of the people Vermont Edition met at the fairgrounds, and their favorite fair food:

Gordon Barnaby, fair president

Favorite fair food: "French fries is my killer."

Mike Dunn / Vermont Public Lydia Laroque, 10, of Randolph Center.

Nancy Howe, Heritage Hall superintendent

Favorite fair food: ice cream from the 4-H ice cream booth

Jennifer Thygesen, cattle superintendent

Favorite fair food: maple cream-covered donuts from the Sugar House

Baxter Doty, longtime fairgoer

Favorite fair food: "I like that onion. The blooming onion. I like that pretty well."

Warren Baldwin, longtime fairgoer

Favorite fair food: Italian sausage or pulled pork

Deb Mullen, Friends of Tunbridge Fair president

Favorite fair food: maple creemees from the Orange County sugarmakers

Lori Berger, Friends of Tunbridge Fair board member and Antique Hill volunteer

Favorite fair food: tie between Angelino's sausage and ribs from the English BBQ stand

Lydia Laroque, representing Laroque Farm in Randolph Center

Favorite fair food: Tie between the blooming onion and fried dough

