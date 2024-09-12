Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Live from the Tunbridge World's Fair

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroAndrea LaurionJon Ehrens
Published September 12, 2024 at 8:15 PM EDT
The Tunbridge World's Fair is often a multigenerational affair for families in central Vermont.
Peter Engisch
/
Vermont Public
The Tunbridge World's Fair is often a multigenerational affair for families in central Vermont.

Racing pigs, cattle pulls and the storied Larkin dancers — the Tunbridge World's Fair is one of Vermont's most beloved and longest-standing annual traditions.

The fair dates back to 1867. Each year tens of thousands of people come to central Vermont for its four-day run. Vermont Edition visited for a live broadcast.

Warren Baldwin next to a picture of himself as a young man displayed in Heritage Hall.
Mikaela Lefrak
/
Vermont Public
Warren Baldwin next to a picture of himself as a young man displayed in Heritage Hall.

Here are some of the people Vermont Edition met at the fairgrounds, and their favorite fair food:

Gordon Barnaby, fair president
Favorite fair food: "French fries is my killer."

Lydia Laroque, 10, of Randolph Center.
Mike Dunn
/
Vermont Public
Lydia Laroque, 10, of Randolph Center.

Nancy Howe, Heritage Hall superintendent
Favorite fair food: ice cream from the 4-H ice cream booth

Jennifer Thygesen, cattle superintendent
Favorite fair food: maple cream-covered donuts from the Sugar House

Baxter Doty, longtime fairgoer
Favorite fair food: "I like that onion. The blooming onion. I like that pretty well."

Warren Baldwin, longtime fairgoer
Favorite fair food: Italian sausage or pulled pork

Deb Mullen, Friends of Tunbridge Fair president
Favorite fair food: maple creemees from the Orange County sugarmakers

Lori Berger, Friends of Tunbridge Fair board member and Antique Hill volunteer
Favorite fair food: tie between Angelino's sausage and ribs from the English BBQ stand

Lydia Laroque, representing Laroque Farm in Randolph Center
Favorite fair food: Tie between the blooming onion and fried dough

Broadcast live on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsArt & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Jon Ehrens
See stories by Jon Ehrens