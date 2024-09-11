Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Ira Allen's untold imprint on Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
J. Kevin Graffagnino's new book on Ira Allen comes out Sept. 13.
Courtesy of the Vermont Historical Society
J. Kevin Graffagnino's new book on Ira Allen comes out Sept. 13.

Ethan Allen is a household name in Vermont. His youngest brother, Ira, has been largely overlooked by history — until now.

Ira Allen played an important role in the founding of Vermont as the 14th state. Born in 1751, he was a land speculator, pamphleteer, politician and revolutionary. He is the subject of a new book by J. Kevin Graffagnino of Essex. "Ira Allen: A Biography," out on Sept. 13 from the Vermont Historical Society, uncovers Allen and his prominent role in Vermont’s formative decades.

Graffagnino was the Vermont history curator at the University of Vermont Library from 1978 to 1995. He also headed the Vermont Historical Society from 2003 to 2008. He has authored and edited more than 20 books on American history and history administration.

"He is a complex human being," Graffagnino said of his subject. "You don't have to like him. You don't have to admire him. But you've got to put him in the picture."

Historian and VTDigger journalist Mark Bushnell also joined the show to discuss the oldest known burial ground in the state. The Bennington Centre Cemetery is the final resting place of many notable Vermonters, including Robert Frost, five Vermont governors, and many Revolutionary War soldiers.

The historic cemetery is adjacent to one of Vermont's oldest buildings, the Old First Church. The church reopens this weekend following extensive restoration.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Local News Historic Preservation History Vermont History
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
