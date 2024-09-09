How Rutland is tackling the housing shortage

The Vermont Housing Finance Agency says the state needs to build between 24,000 and 36,000 new housing units over the next five years to meet demand. Rutland City is taking on the challenge, aiming to build 1,000 units by 2028. Mayor Mike Doenges and Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Ed Bove share their vision and their upcoming developer showcase in late October.

Then, we take a broader look at Rutland County. Devon Neary, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, explains new laws requiring smaller towns to map their downtowns and other potential growth areas. The commission is also updating its 2026 regional plan.

Broadcast live on Monday, September 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.