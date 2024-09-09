Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

How Rutland is tackling the housing shortage

Published September 9, 2024

The Vermont Housing Finance Agency says the state needs to build between 24,000 and 36,000 new housing units over the next five years to meet demand. Rutland City is taking on the challenge, aiming to build 1,000 units by 2028. Mayor Mike Doenges and Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Ed Bove share their vision and their upcoming developer showcase in late October.

Then, we take a broader look at Rutland County. Devon Neary, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, explains new laws requiring smaller towns to map their downtowns and other potential growth areas. The commission is also updating its 2026 regional plan.

Broadcast live on Monday, September 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

