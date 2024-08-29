Why a Vermont think tank wants to boost state population by 150,000

Vermont’s workforce needs a boost. There are jobs to fill, and a social safety net to pay for. Today on the show, we're joined by Kevin Chu, executive director of the nonprofit think tank Vermont Futures Project. Their goal is to increase the state’s population to 802,000 – yes, a symbolic number – by 2035. That’s about 155,000 more people in the next 11 years. Plus, Vermont’s treasurer Mike Pieciak discussed the financial incentives for population growth.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

