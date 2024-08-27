Two Vermont voices reflect on Israel-Hamas war in Vermont Public documentary

Talking about the war between Israel and Hamas is hard. After the events of October 7th, Vermont Public's Mitch Wertleib set out to speak with Vermonters with personal ties to that region of the world who would be willing to share their perspectives on the conflict.

Today on the show, we shared the audio documentary that Mitch produced. He joined us for a conversation alongside Peter Henne, a University of Vermont associate professor who studies global religious politics and the Middle East.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

