Irasburg migrant farmworker will be deported to Guatemala

Many of Vermont’s farms are staffed by migrant farmworkers from Latin America, some of whom are undocumented. From milking cows every twelve hours to picking apples, these farmworkers are critical to our agriculture industry. But their stories often remain untold.

This spring, Burlington Free Press reporter Dan D’Ambrosio began following the struggles of an Irasburg farmworker named Bernardino Suchite Canan, who is now on the brink of deportation back to Guatemala – a country he fled as a teenager. D'Ambrosio shared an update on the immigration case.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 19, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

