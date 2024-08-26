Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Irasburg migrant farmworker will be deported to Guatemala

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 26, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT

Many of Vermont’s farms are staffed by migrant farmworkers from Latin America, some of whom are undocumented. From milking cows every twelve hours to picking apples, these farmworkers are critical to our agriculture industry. But their stories often remain untold.

This spring, Burlington Free Press reporter Dan D’Ambrosio began following the struggles of an Irasburg farmworker named Bernardino Suchite Canan, who is now on the brink of deportation back to Guatemala – a country he fled as a teenager. D'Ambrosio shared an update on the immigration case.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 19, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
