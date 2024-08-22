The latest wellness trend comes to Vermont

IV therapy clinics are drawing attention from Vermont businesses and medical regulators. Today, we’ll hear experts talk about why these injections are becoming more popular, the regulations around them, and separating medical uses from the trendy uses.

Ronda Kaysen, a real estate reporter with the New York Times, joined us to discuss how IV therapy is showing up as a luxury amenity. David Herlihy, executive director of the Vermont Board of Medical Practice, talked about a recent press release jointly released by the board and the Office of Professional Regulation. Two primary care physicians, Dr. Jacquelyn Burrell and Dr. Kathryn Boulter, discussed how they use IV therapy to help patients and reduce hospital workloads.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

