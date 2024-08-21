Saying goodbye to summer camp

Summers in Vermont are iconic. Being a kid at camp in Vermont is even better. Frances McLaughlin is the executive director of Farm and Wilderness Camps, a system of Quaker-based camps rooted in social justice, environmentalism, and wilderness adventure. She tells us about the magic they create for kids to have fun. A Farm and Wilderness camper who has gone on to become this summer's lodge head, Ollie Muz describes his experience and the transition from being a camper to a leader.

Other camps are geared toward kids with different needs and interests. Emma Woloshin is the program director for Camp Aspire. They're a part of the Special Needs Support Center’s year-round Aspire program for school-aged youth with disabilities. Emma shares her experience filling the needs of campers, and the fun activities they plan. Annie Hoen, who is a mom to an eight-year-old who participates in Camp Aspire, speaks about the joy her son experienced this summer, including his first jump off of a diving board.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

