Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Saying goodbye to summer camp

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT

Summers in Vermont are iconic. Being a kid at camp in Vermont is even better. Frances McLaughlin is the executive director of Farm and Wilderness Camps, a system of Quaker-based camps rooted in social justice, environmentalism, and wilderness adventure. She tells us about the magic they create for kids to have fun. A Farm and Wilderness camper who has gone on to become this summer's lodge head, Ollie Muz describes his experience and the transition from being a camper to a leader.

Other camps are geared toward kids with different needs and interests. Emma Woloshin is the program director for Camp Aspire. They're a part of the Special Needs Support Center’s year-round Aspire program for school-aged youth with disabilities. Emma shares her experience filling the needs of campers, and the fun activities they plan. Annie Hoen, who is a mom to an eight-year-old who participates in Camp Aspire, speaks about the joy her son experienced this summer, including his first jump off of a diving board.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionCamping
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro