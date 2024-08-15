Brave Little State flies in with the history of Jeezum Crow, plus an attempt to break a world record in Middlebury— with dogs!

The podcast Brave Little State explores listener questions about Vermont, our region and its people. Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak recently dove into a listener-submitted question for a mini-episode: Where did Jeezum Crow come from and is it just a Vermont saying?

Plus, over the weekend, Middlebury filmmaker Andy Knight Mitchell tried to pull off a rather remarkable stunt. To launch his latest film, Inside the Mind of a Dog on Netflix, he decided to try to set a Guinness World Record for the most number of dogs to attend a film screening. Vermont Edition producer Andrea Laurion went to watch and has this story.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.