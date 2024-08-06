Will New Hampshire voters be swayed by a Harris-Walz ticket?

On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic nominee and current vice-president Kamala Harris announced her running mate: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It's the latest in a string of news since President Joe Biden decided he would no longer seek re-election.

Boston Globe reporter Steven Porter covers New Hampshire, focusing on politics, civil and criminal justice. Porter said during the general election, New Hampshire tends to lean towards the Democratic nominees on the ticket. Three new polls were released from New Hampshire which indicated that voters liked Kamala Harris more than former President Donald Trump. Earlier in the race, those same polls showed a closer race between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

