How Vermont State University supports its growing number of multilingual students

Students who speak more than one language are a growing cohort at Vermont State University.

Mary Dinh, VTSU's assistant director of multilingual student services, and Katy Culpo, a professor in the health, human movement and sports department, discuss their role in supporting these students. They also discuss the challenges of integrating language learning into traditional classroom models, and how academic English differs from the way many of us use English in our everyday lives.

Plus, recent VTSU graduate Samuel Koroma, originally from Sierra Leone, shares his experiences as a multilingual and multicultural student.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.