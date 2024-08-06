Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

How Vermont State University supports its growing number of multilingual students

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published August 6, 2024 at 1:39 PM EDT

Students who speak more than one language are a growing cohort at Vermont State University.

Mary Dinh, VTSU's assistant director of multilingual student services, and Katy Culpo, a professor in the health, human movement and sports department, discuss their role in supporting these students. They also discuss the challenges of integrating language learning into traditional classroom models, and how academic English differs from the way many of us use English in our everyday lives.

Plus, recent VTSU graduate Samuel Koroma, originally from Sierra Leone, shares his experiences as a multilingual and multicultural student.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
