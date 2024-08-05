Why Vermont floods, and an update on NEK volunteer efforts

Month after month, year after year, Vermont keeps flooding. Out of all 50 states, Vermont is ranked in the top ten for most federal disaster declarations. We untangle why this is happening with Jonathan Winter, a Dartmouth geography professor. His research focuses on how climate change and ocean warming affect precipitation in the northeastern United States.

We also get an on-the-ground update on cleanup efforts in the Northeast Kingdom from Megan Matthers, a volunteer coordinator with Northeast Kingdom Organizing and Kingdom United Resilience and Recovery Effort.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

