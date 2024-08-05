Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Why Vermont floods, and an update on NEK volunteer efforts

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published August 5, 2024 at 6:10 PM EDT

Month after month, year after year, Vermont keeps flooding. Out of all 50 states, Vermont is ranked in the top ten for most federal disaster declarations. We untangle why this is happening with Jonathan Winter, a Dartmouth geography professor. His research focuses on how climate change and ocean warming affect precipitation in the northeastern United States.

We also get an on-the-ground update on cleanup efforts in the Northeast Kingdom from Megan Matthers, a volunteer coordinator with Northeast Kingdom Organizing and Kingdom United Resilience and Recovery Effort.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition Flooding in VermontClimate ChangeClimate & EnvironmentNortheast Kingdom
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
