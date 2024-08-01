Updates on NEK floods and what comes next

For the second time in a month, parts of Vermont have been slammed by torrential rainfall. The devastation at this time is particularly felt in the Northeast Kingdom.

Director of Vermont Emergency Management Eric Forand discussed infrastructure damage and volunteer efforts in the area. Pete Banacos, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Burlington, explained how the storm formed over and the record-breaking rainfall it left behind.

We also heard from St. Johnsbury fire chief Bradley Reed on the town's second flooding in less than a month. Vermont Public education reporter Lola Duffort provided insight from Gov. Phil Scott's press conference on Wednesday.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

