Darmouth's Camp Kesem chapter offers summer camp for children of parents with cancer

By Ari Morris,
Mitch Wertlieb
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT

Throughout the summer, thousands of kids head to summer camps in the Upper Valley and beyond. Every camp aims to provide a fun-filled experience for its campers, but Camp Kesem is a bit different.

In addition to its goal of providing a week of adventure and joy for its campers, Camp Kesem's larger mission is to support kids through and beyond a parent or guardian’s cancer. There are more than 130 chapters across the country, including one at Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire. Ari Morris just graduated from Dartmouth, and she reported on her experience at Camp Kesem during her time there for Vermont Edition.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 31, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

