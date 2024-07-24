Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What's new in the Vermont restaurant and food scene this summer

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Haymaker Buns in Burlington
Courtesy Seven Days, photo by Daria Bishop
Haymaker Buns in Burlington

Seven Days food writer Jordan Barry joined Vermont Edition to talk about the new restaurants and standout dishes she’s tried recently, with a focus on breakfast foods.

Here are some of the places she mentioned:

Haymaker Buns with a new cafe in Burlington
Queen City Cafe in Burlington
Happy Place Cafe at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington
Old Brick Store in Charlotte
A focus on Vermont diners
Sweet Roots Farm & Market in Charlotte
Listener recommendations in Danville: Huang's Noodle Shop and Three Ponds

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsFood & Agriculture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford