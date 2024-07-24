What's new in the Vermont restaurant and food scene this summer
Seven Days food writer Jordan Barry joined Vermont Edition to talk about the new restaurants and standout dishes she’s tried recently, with a focus on breakfast foods.
Here are some of the places she mentioned:
Haymaker Buns with a new cafe in Burlington
Queen City Cafe in Burlington
Happy Place Cafe at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington
Old Brick Store in Charlotte
A focus on Vermont diners
Sweet Roots Farm & Market in Charlotte
Listener recommendations in Danville: Huang's Noodle Shop and Three Ponds
Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
