"Lost Nation" showcases Vermont historical figures Ethan Allen and poet Lucy Terry Prince

The new historical film "Lost Nation" tells a fictionalized story of Vermont's founding father Ethan Allen and poet Lucy Terry Prince. Its director and writer, Jay Craven, is a filmmaker from the Northeast Kingdom with more than 10 feature movies to his name. He’s the founder of Kingdom County Productions, alongside his wife and fellow filmmaker, Bess O’Brien.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

