Vermont Edition

What's it like to grow up biracial in Vermont?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Myra FlynnDaniela Fierro
Published July 2, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT

"No human experience is a monolith, writes Myra Flynn, "and how you look is just one piece of the nuanced biracial pie. What about how you were raised? How you’re treated?"

Flynn, of the Vermont Public podcast Homegoings, joins Vermont Edition to share the inspiration behind the episode, "Never at the home: the biracial conundrum." We also speak with Burlington's Whitney Parsons and Essex Junction's Sarah Brown, co-founder of Loving Day Vermont, about raising biracial children.

Plus: Burlington's CD Mattison identifies as biracial Black, and she told Homegoings that she often feels split between two races. She shares her stories of growing up in the South and moving to Vermont.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
Daniela Fierro
