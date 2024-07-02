What's it like to grow up biracial in Vermont?

"No human experience is a monolith, writes Myra Flynn, "and how you look is just one piece of the nuanced biracial pie. What about how you were raised? How you’re treated?"

Flynn, of the Vermont Public podcast Homegoings, joins Vermont Edition to share the inspiration behind the episode, "Never at the home: the biracial conundrum." We also speak with Burlington's Whitney Parsons and Essex Junction's Sarah Brown, co-founder of Loving Day Vermont, about raising biracial children.

Plus: Burlington's CD Mattison identifies as biracial Black, and she told Homegoings that she often feels split between two races. She shares her stories of growing up in the South and moving to Vermont.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

