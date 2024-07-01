How the secretary of state's office is preparing for Vermont's August primaries

Vermont’s primary elections are on August 13th, and early voting is already underway.

Vermont’s Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and elections director Seán Sheehan joined Vermont Edition to discuss campaign finance reporting, voter registration and election security.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 1, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

