The complicated legacy of Vermont's 'poor farms'

How should a community care for people who are struggling financially, or living on the margins? It’s a question Vermont has been trying to answer for more than 200 years. For a while, the answer was poor farms.

Brave Little State explored the local legacy of so-called "poor farms" or "town farms" in a recent episode. Liz Gauffeau, a fiction writer and poet from Nottingham, New Hampshire, also joined Vermont Edition to discuss her forthcoming novel, which is based on the closure of Vermont’s last poor farm in 1968.

