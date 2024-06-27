Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The complicated legacy of Vermont's 'poor farms'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT

How should a community care for people who are struggling financially, or living on the margins? It’s a question Vermont has been trying to answer for more than 200 years. For a while, the answer was poor farms.

Brave Little State explored the local legacy of so-called "poor farms" or "town farms" in a recent episode. Liz Gauffeau, a fiction writer and poet from Nottingham, New Hampshire, also joined Vermont Edition to discuss her forthcoming novel, which is based on the closure of Vermont’s last poor farm in 1968.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsBrave Little StateWelfarePoverty
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro