What does this year's veto session look like?

Lawmakers are back at the statehouse on Monday for a veto session. It's a potentially historic session as they seek to override seven bills Republican Gov. Phil Scott has rejected. Both the Democratically-led House and Senate will need a two-thirds majority in favor to get the necessary overrides to pass the bills. Vermont Public reporters Bob Kinzel, Peter Hirschfeld, and VTDigger reporter Ethan Weinstein are joining the show to walk us through what the session could look like.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 17, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.