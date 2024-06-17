SunCommon's parent company files for bankruptcy— what's next?

Vermont's largest solar firm, iSun, and one of Vermont’s few publicly traded companies, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. iSun’s subsidiaries include the residential solar installer SunCommon, based in Williston. The company reported a $19-million operating loss for 2023, and the financial status of the parent company isn’t much better with iSun reporting losses of $250,000 a week. Fritz Burkhardt, who teaches finance and economics at Champlain College, joined Vermont Edition to discuss what led to the filing and what could be coming next.

