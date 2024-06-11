These invasive pests can cause major damage to Vermont woodlands

Non-native pests such as invasive insects can eat away at our gardens and wreak havoc on the ecosystem. Scientists in our region are trying to keep track of these pests, such as emerald ash borer, spongy moth and the elm zigzag sawfly. Joining to share their expertise were Savannah Ferreira, a forest health specialist with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and Emilie Inoue, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture's plant health lead.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

