Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Franklin County residents gather in St. Albans to discuss the economy

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published June 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM EDT

On a sunny afternoon in late May, Vermont Public held a community picnic in St. Albans’ Taylor Park. It was a chance for the community to come together, eat food, listen to music, and chat with Vermont Public reporters and producers about their community and the issues that matter most to them in the 2024 elections. It's part of our Citizens Agenda approach to the elections.

The community picnic featured a panel discussion about the economic challenges and opportunities in Franklin County. It was moderated by Vermont Public’s Mitch Wertleib, the host of the daily Frequency podcast and the weekly TV show Vermont This Week. The panelists were:

  • Elisabeth Nance, who until recently was the economic development coordinator for the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation. She was also Swanton’s first economic development coordinator
  • Rep. Mike McCarthy, a Democrat representing Franklin County, a former small business owner, and the past chair of the St. Albans Downtown Board and the St. Albans city council
  • Kelley Viens, the recreation director for the St. Albans Recreation Department
  • Heather Darby, a University Vermont professor of agronomy and soils who works closely with farmers throughout Franklin County
  • Jason Gagne, the owner and operator of Gagne Maple, a 30-thousand tap maple farm in Highgate, and the vice president of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition The Vermont EconomyEconomic DevelopmentFranklin CountyElection 2024
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak