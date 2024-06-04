2024 Discover Jazz Festival brings free performances to Burlington

The Burlington Discover Jazz Festivalis back for its 41st year. The annual event celebrates Vermont's jazz traditions, brings talented artists from across the country to the state, and welcomes new talent, including more than 35 school bands from the region.

Festival curator Adi Oasis and Flynn Center executive director Jay Wahl joined Vermont Edition shared what to expect from this year's event.

