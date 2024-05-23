Kitten season means an increase of cats on a volunteer-run rescue in Burlington

Spring brings with it new life, like litters of kittens. Some of them inevitably end up in shelters, or roaming your neighborhood. That’s why animal rescue workers often urge people this time of year to spay and neuter their cats – especially their outdoor cats. Today on the show, the founder of Queen City Cats in Burlington Miche Faust talks about kitten season, when increased litters are born, and offers tips on responsibly helping outdoor cats.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

